Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,451 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $223.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

