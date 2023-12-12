Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.5% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,672,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,204,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

