Gray Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

