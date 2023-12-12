Gray Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37,816.7% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 54,456 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,864,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,233.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 224,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 208,124 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $828,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.48. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $76.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2164 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

