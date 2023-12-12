Gray Wealth Management Inc. Has $342,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.2 %

ENB stock opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.95. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

