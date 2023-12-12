Gray Wealth Management Inc. Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.8 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.16. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

