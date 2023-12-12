Gray Wealth Management Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.15.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $99.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $394.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.60.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

