Greenland Capital Management LP Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Greenland Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 851.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,702 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.2% of Greenland Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.71, for a total value of $3,295,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,816,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,969,831.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,364,605.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.71, for a total transaction of $3,295,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,816,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,969,831.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 867,297 shares of company stock valued at $194,015,410. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce stock opened at $252.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.72. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $263.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

