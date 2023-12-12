Greenland Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 84,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 185,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 49,651 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,425.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 233,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 217,879 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNX stock opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $53.85. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KNX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

