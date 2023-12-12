Greenland Capital Management LP Sells 17,506 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Greenland Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 70.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,506 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 47.6% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.5 %

NOC opened at $478.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $547.80. The company has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.03.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $500.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

