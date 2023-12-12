Greenline Partners LLC Buys 11,099 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 79,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,416,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,568,000 after buying an additional 100,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $229.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $323.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $187.38 and a 1 year high of $229.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

