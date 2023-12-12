Greenline Partners LLC Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,515 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Chevron Trading Up 0.0 %

Chevron stock opened at $144.33 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.