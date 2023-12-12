Greenline Partners LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Greenline Partners LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.1% of Greenline Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,050,000 after acquiring an additional 161,687 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $155.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $373.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.63 and a 200-day moving average of $159.75.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

