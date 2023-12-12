Greenline Partners LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $361.03 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.66 and its 200 day moving average is $394.08.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

