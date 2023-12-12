Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Acquires 255 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $229.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $187.38 and a one year high of $229.83. The firm has a market cap of $323.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

