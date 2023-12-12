Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,395 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,335,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $133.29 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

