Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 510,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 16.6% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $227,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $464.14 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $464.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $440.99 and its 200 day moving average is $442.45. The stock has a market cap of $359.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.