Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,577 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBO & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $340,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in 3M by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.83. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

