Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 266 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

AGG stock opened at $96.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day moving average of $95.91. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.