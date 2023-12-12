Hamilton Wealth LLC Acquires 222 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 3.0% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.1 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $183.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $165.10 and a 52 week high of $192.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.