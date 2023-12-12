Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hamilton Wealth LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,911 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 20,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 191,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $21,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $118.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.43 and its 200-day moving average is $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

