Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases 128 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 52.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $134.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

