Hantz Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

