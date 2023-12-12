Harber Asset Management LLC Has $22.78 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,475 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 6.0% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 26,280,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after buying an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,648,000 after buying an additional 3,670,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,046,000 after buying an additional 3,299,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average of $94.16. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $144.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

