Harber Asset Management LLC Purchases 46,601 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Harber Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 5.4% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $20,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 56,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,611,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 287.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $100.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The company has a market capitalization of $523.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

