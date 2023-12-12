Harber Asset Management LLC Sells 25,165 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harber Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 87.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,625 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25,165 shares during the quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.15.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,094 shares of company stock worth $49,249,606 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $459.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $426.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

