Harris Associates L P Has $2.02 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Harris Associates L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.3% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5.1% during the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $235.35 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.66.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

