Harris Associates L P Sells 820,256 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harris Associates L P lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 96.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,805 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 820,256 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 166.7% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.46.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $625.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $572.44 and its 200-day moving average is $529.68. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $628.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

