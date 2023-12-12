Head-To-Head Survey: Middleby (MIDD) vs. Its Competitors

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) is one of 7 public companies in the “Refrigeration & service industry machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Middleby to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Middleby has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middleby’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Middleby alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Middleby and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Middleby 0 1 6 0 2.86 Middleby Competitors 66 178 253 20 2.44

Valuation & Earnings

Middleby presently has a consensus price target of $162.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.99%. As a group, “Refrigeration & service industry machinery” companies have a potential upside of 22.01%. Given Middleby’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Middleby has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Middleby and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Middleby $4.03 billion $436.57 million 16.27 Middleby Competitors $1.74 billion $160.62 million 36.75

Middleby has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Middleby is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of Middleby shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of shares of all “Refrigeration & service industry machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Middleby shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of shares of all “Refrigeration & service industry machinery” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Middleby and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middleby 11.28% 17.52% 7.43% Middleby Competitors 8.92% 18.04% 6.60%

Summary

Middleby beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions. The Food Processing Equipment Group segment provides batch, baking, proofing, conveyor belt, and continuous processing ovens; frying and automated thermal processing systems; tumblers, massagers, grinders, slicers, reduction and emulsion systems, mixers, formers, and blenders; battering, breading, and seeding equipment; water cutting systems, food presses, food suspension equipment, filling and depositing solutions, and forming equipment; and food safety, food handling, freezing, and defrosting and packaging equipment for customers producing hot dog, dinner sausage, poultry, and lunchmeat, as well as bakery products. Its Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment offers kitchen equipment comprising cookers, stoves, cooktops, microwaves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, undercounter refrigeration, wine cellars, ice machines, beer dispensers, mixers, rotisseries, and ventilation and outdoor cooking equipment. The company was formerly known as Middleby Marshall Oven Company and changed its name to The Middleby Corporation in 1985. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.