HighVista Strategies LLC Has $724,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HighVista Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 138.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $404,755,000 after acquiring an additional 160,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,094 shares of company stock worth $49,249,606. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $459.89 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

