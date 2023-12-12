HighVista Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,346.21.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,647 shares of company stock valued at $14,234,344. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,346.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,020.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,951.33. The firm has a market cap of $116.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,907.38 and a twelve month high of $3,385.30.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

