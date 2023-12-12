Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 70,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,333,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 657,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,446,000 after purchasing an additional 51,943 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.90 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.91.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

