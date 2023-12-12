Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 510 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $325.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.23. The firm has a market cap of $835.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.46 and a 12-month high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $9,104,885.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $9,104,885.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,701 shares of company stock worth $142,220,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

