Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 391 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $92.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average is $94.16. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $144.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

