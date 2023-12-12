HMI Capital Management L.P. Buys 383,477 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,557,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,477 shares during the quarter. Block comprises 8.4% of HMI Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. HMI Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Block were worth $236,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Block by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Block by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $37,403.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $37,403.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 28,777 shares valued at $1,487,371. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Block in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.13.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.87 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average is $58.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

