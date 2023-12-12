HMI Capital Management L.P. Invests $64.22 Million in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

HMI Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 284,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $64,221,000. Workday accounts for about 2.3% of HMI Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,556,949,000 after buying an additional 260,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $923,120,000 after purchasing an additional 387,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,036 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $276.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.46, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.85 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.19 and a 200 day moving average of $227.88.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

View Our Latest Report on Workday

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.