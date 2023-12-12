HMS Capital Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.1% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after buying an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,141,190,000 after buying an additional 121,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,920,000 after buying an additional 268,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,111,000 after acquiring an additional 45,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.43.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $173.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $174.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,886 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,964. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

