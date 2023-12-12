HMS Capital Management LLC Has $603,000 Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 51.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Insulet by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.07.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $195.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.71 and a 200-day moving average of $213.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 114.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

