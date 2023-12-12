HMS Capital Management LLC Has $668,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 26,831.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 150,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,718,000 after purchasing an additional 149,450 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $710.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $639.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $666.09. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $529.01 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The company has a market cap of $280.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

