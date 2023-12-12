HMS Capital Management LLC Has $974,000 Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $476.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $544.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

