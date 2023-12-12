HMS Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for about 1.2% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,064,000 after purchasing an additional 122,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in McKesson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,399,000 after purchasing an additional 187,371 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in McKesson by 324.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in McKesson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.50.
McKesson Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE MCK opened at $461.91 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $476.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $455.63 and its 200 day moving average is $429.79.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
