Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.4% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD opened at $183.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $165.10 and a one year high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

