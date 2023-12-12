Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Has $658,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 29,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 31,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 960,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,131,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $134.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.05 and a 200-day moving average of $130.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

