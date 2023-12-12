Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Purchases 118 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $10,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,554,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,554,481.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,067.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,254 shares of company stock valued at $121,086,663 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.13.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

PANW opened at $299.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 170.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.01.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

