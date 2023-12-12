Holocene Advisors LP Buys Shares of 353,199 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 353,199 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,711,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $625.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $572.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.68. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $628.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

