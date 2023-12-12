Holocene Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 117,087 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $115,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,809.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 29,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Argus raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.12.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,238 shares of company stock worth $2,656,856. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $848.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $813.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $789.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $853.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

