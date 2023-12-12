Holocene Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,626 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 207,671 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $107,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,028 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $223.43 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.