Holocene Advisors LP Has $118.64 Million Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 184.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969,484 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277,232 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $118,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $6,895,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Performance Food Group stock opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.58. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $118,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,183.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $118,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,183.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,955 shares of company stock valued at $289,636. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFGC. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Performance Food Group

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

