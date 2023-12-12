Holocene Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 154.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 859,301 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 1.6% of Holocene Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $375,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,435,000 after purchasing an additional 819,455 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,091,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,461,000 after purchasing an additional 640,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,634,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $699,404,000 after purchasing an additional 596,009 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $291.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.38. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $293.35.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

