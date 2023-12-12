Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Buys 1,715 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 73.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after acquiring an additional 653,933,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,128,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,837,985,000 after acquiring an additional 549,861 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,061 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.4 %

QCOM opened at $136.10 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $151.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

